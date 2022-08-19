Agniveer recruitment drive: 14 aspirants caught using fake documents2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 03:43 PM IST
4 aspirants caught for allegedly using fake documents during the Agniveer recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme in Hisar
HISAR : In an Agniveer recruitment rally in Hisar, 14 cases of aspirants were found to be allegedly using fake documents for the drive. The cases were detected on Friday, an official statement said here.