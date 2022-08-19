HISAR : In an Agniveer recruitment rally in Hisar, 14 cases of aspirants were found to be allegedly using fake documents for the drive. The cases were detected on Friday, an official statement said here.

It has been alleged that the candidates have made attempts to enter the recruitment drive using fake or tampered admit cards.

The statement read that, these cases are being caught due to strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process and strict action will be initiated against such fraudsters.

Thousands of aspirants from four districts of Haryana, namely Jind, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, participated in the Agniveer recruitment rally that commenced at Hisar Cantonment Centre on 12 August under the Agnipath scheme. Lakhs of candidates have applied or they are in process.

Z85 rallies will be conducted from August to December. 11 rallies will be conducted to induct women in the military police.

Recruitment for female Agniveers from November

The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for military police would be held from November 1 to 3 at Bengaluru.

The recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade ground here by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.

The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army.

The Agniveer scheme

The "transformative" Agnipath scheme was announced by Union Minister Rajanath Singh on June 14, in the presence of the three service chiefs provides for the recruitment into the armed services of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half-years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The Centre later extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The Union Cabinet also approved the Agnipath scheme on June 14 and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The government had announced that 46,000 Agniveers to be recruited this year. It had said that the armed forces will have "a younger, fitter, diverse profile" to face future challenges.

With inputs from wire agencies.