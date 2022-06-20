Indian Army's fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment rally announced that the registrations for the same will open from July.
Even as the country-wide protests against the Agnipath scheme continue, the Indian army on Monday released a fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment rally that announced that the registrations for the same will open from July.
Recently, The Indian Army has released the terms and conditions and a few other specific details for aspirants who want to join the forces under the scheme.
It further said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the armed forces that is far different from the existing ranks. Also, the 'Agniveers' can be posted to any regiment and unit.
What is the Agnipath scheme?
In June 2022, the Centre introduced the Agnipath Scheme in a bid to recruit soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces.
Soldiers recruited under this scheme will be known as Agniveers who will serve in the forces for 4 years including training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment. During the tenure, they would be entitled to honours and awards, as per extant guidelines governing the subject for Indian Army.
Post-retirement, they could apply to continue in the Army and 25% of the Agniveers will be selected for the permanent cadre.
Initially, it was decided that aspirants between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years of age would be eligible for recruitment under the scheme. However, following the massive protests across the country, the Defence Ministry said that “the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years".
Indian Army: From 1 July, the notifications regarding the same will be issued by various recruitment units. The recruitment rallies will take place in August, September and October
Agnipath recruitment dates:
The first batch of 25,000 personnel will join the training in the first and second week of December. The second lot of recruits will join in February.
Indian Navy and Airforce: The naval headquarters will come out with a broad guideline for the recruitment by 25 June. The first batch will join in November. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force to start registration process under Agnipath scheme on 24 June.
