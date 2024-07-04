Amid an ongoing war of words over the Agniveer scheme between the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the Opposition Congress party, the family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar said that they want the government to shut down the scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi, who made his first speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, attacked the government over the scheme, sparking a debate.

Stating that the compensation money cannot replace Ajay Kumar, his father told NDTV, "We want the Agniveer scheme to be scrapped, and we should get a pension and canteen card."

Kumar's sister, stated that the government had given them money, but added that they want the government to shut down the scheme.

"My brother lost his life for a job of four years. While the government promises ₹1 crore, can a family survive solely on that amount without him?," asked Kumar's sister while speaking to NDTV.

They also demanded demanded the 'hero' status for him from the Indian Army.

On July 3, in a video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had lied in Parliament about the issue of compensation to families of killed Agniveers.

The Congress leader demanded an apology from the Defence Minister.

"The Defence minister had lied to the family of killed Ajay Singh ji, the armed forces and the youth of the country, and must apologise to them. Daro mat, Darao mat," he added.

Following that, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) issued a statement on its X handle and said that Ajay Kumar's family had already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs.

The army stated that it salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar.

"The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, the family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs. Ex - Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be ₹1.65 Cr approximately," said the Army.

Reposting the Army's post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Indian Army is committed for the welfare of Agniveers.

“Please don’t hide behind our Indian Army now. You stood up in the Parliament to announce that one crore was given to the kin of martyr Ajay Kumar. His father clearly says 1 crore was not given," said Congress leader Pawan Khera attacking Singh.

