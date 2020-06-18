AGR case: SC orders telcos to submit financial statement of last 10 years

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed telecom companies to furnish financial statements and books of accounts of last 10 years to ascertain the firms' capability to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues to the government.

The case has been adjourned till the third week of July.

Hearing the case on AGR-related dues of telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservice, and Bharti Airtel, the court directed mobile operators to furnish details on revenue earned by them and taxes paid in the last 10 years.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked telecom companies to give details on the security and guarantees to ensure they will abide by a payment plan.

The apex court had on 24 October upheld the Department of Telecommunication's (DoT) definition of AGR and ordered telecom firms to pay levies based on that definition, along with interest on the principal amount and penalty.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta on Thursday submitted before the court that the telecom companies have filed their affidavit with respect to the roadmap with timelines and guarantee for payment of AGR-related dues to the government. He sought some time for the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to file its response.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Vodafone, submitted said “Vodafone's position is precarious. Company is not in a position to give any more Guarantees".

He said the government already has ₹150 billion in guarantees for spectrum and licences.

Rohatgi said payment in instalments is the only option for the company to clear its dues. He said, "no bank will give me guarantee today".

The bench also comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah said, “Telecom is the only sector making money during pandemic. Must deposit some amount. Government needs this money during the pandemic."

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Bharti Airtel, on the last date of hearing had said the company had already paid ₹18,000 crore which is 70% of ₹25,600 crores received by DoT from all companies combined.

The apex court asked the government to consider the payment proposals submitted by the telecom companies and file a reply on the same.

The government on Thursday told Supreme Court that it is withdrawing the demand for 96% of around ₹4 lakh crore AGR related dues raised against PSUs.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Department of Telecommunications also filed an affidavit explaining why AGR dues were raised against PSUs and said, “96% of ₹4 lakh crore bill are withdrawn."

On 11 June, the bench had said, “Let the authority explain how our judgment has been misused. A demand of 4 lakh crore is being raised against PSUs."

The bench last Thursday asked department of telecommunications (DoT) to withdraw its demands of payments from public sector companies like Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), GAIL India, GNFC and Oil India.

The SC said this was a misuse of its 24 October judgement that had ordered telecom companies to pay around Rs1 trillion in dues for under-reporting their revenues.

After payment of ₹25,902 crore by the operators, telecom companies' dues for the 13-year period ending March 2017 stood at ₹1.69 lakh crores. The dues also include those of telecom companies that shut operations.

The DoT had earlier this year filed a plea seeking a 20-year payment period for the dues.

