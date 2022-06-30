AGR dues: Bharti Airtel defers payment up to FY19 after DoT's moratorium offer

"We wish to inform you that the company has informed to DoT (Department of Telecom) that the company shall avail the option to defer the payment of the AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues up to FY 2018-19 which are not tabulated in the Hon'ble Supreme Court order, up to four years (applicable from FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25) while retaining the right to pre-pay the instalment amounts," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on 30 June.

