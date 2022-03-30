AGR dues: Telecom companies owe over 1.65 lakh crore to govt, minister says

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The calculations show that AGR liability on Bharti Airtel was ₹31,280 crore, Vodafone Idea ₹59,236.63 crore, Reliance Jio ₹631 crore, BSNL ₹16,224 crore, MTNL ₹5,009.1 crore up to financial year 2018-19.
NEW DELHI :
Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Wednesday announced that telecom companies owe over ₹1.65 lakh crore to the government in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) up to financial year 2018-19, the liability has increased compared to the previous order with calculation for full financial year 2018-19.
"Dues are up to FY 2018-19 and subject to revision on the basis of representations by TSPs (telecom service providers), Departmental assessments, CAG/Special Audits, Court Cases etc," Chauhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
The dues of telecom operators who have shut down their business like Reliance Communications (including Sistema Shyam) and Aircel remain unchanged at ₹25,194.58 crore and ₹12,389 crore, respectively.
Telecom operators had made part payment of the demand raised from them as per order dated September 1, 2020 for the dues calculated till October 2019.
The demand raised in September 2020 includes, total dues calculated generally up to financial year 2016-17 and interest, penalty and interest on penalty due on the total demand up to October 2019.
The outstanding dues based on September 2020 order, after the partial payment, on Airtel was ₹25,976 crore, Vodafone Idea ₹50,399.63 crore, nil on Reliance Jio, BSNL ₹5,835.85 crore, MTNL ₹4,352.09 crore.
The total outstanding AGR dues on telecom operators was ₹1,38,889.72 crore after the part payment based on demand raised in September 2020 order.
