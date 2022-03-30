Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  AGR dues: Telecom companies owe over 1.65 lakh crore to govt, minister says

AGR dues: Telecom companies owe over 1.65 lakh crore to govt, minister says

The dues of telecom operators who have shut down their business like Reliance Communications (including Sistema Shyam) and Aircel remain unchanged at 25,194.58 crore and 12,389 crore, respectively. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST Livemint

The calculations show that AGR liability on Bharti Airtel was 31,280 crore, Vodafone Idea 59,236.63 crore, Reliance Jio 631 crore, BSNL 16,224 crore, MTNL 5,009.1 crore up to financial year 2018-19.

NEW DELHI : Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Wednesday announced that telecom companies owe over 1.65 lakh crore to the government in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) up to financial year 2018-19, the liability has increased compared to the previous order with calculation for full financial year 2018-19.

The calculations show that AGR liability on Bharti Airtel was 31,280 crore, Vodafone Idea 59,236.63 crore, Reliance Jio 631 crore, BSNL 16,224 crore, MTNL 5,009.1 crore up to financial year 2018-19.

"Dues are up to FY 2018-19 and subject to revision on the basis of representations by TSPs (telecom service providers), Departmental assessments, CAG/Special Audits, Court Cases etc," Chauhan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The dues of telecom operators who have shut down their business like Reliance Communications (including Sistema Shyam) and Aircel remain unchanged at 25,194.58 crore and 12,389 crore, respectively.

Telecom operators had made part payment of the demand raised from them as per order dated September 1, 2020 for the dues calculated till October 2019.

The demand raised in September 2020 includes, total dues calculated generally up to financial year 2016-17 and interest, penalty and interest on penalty due on the total demand up to October 2019.

The outstanding dues based on September 2020 order, after the partial payment, on Airtel was 25,976 crore, Vodafone Idea 50,399.63 crore, nil on Reliance Jio, BSNL 5,835.85 crore, MTNL 4,352.09 crore.

The total outstanding AGR dues on telecom operators was 1,38,889.72 crore after the part payment based on demand raised in September 2020 order. 

