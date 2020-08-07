Mumbai: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's Q1 balance sheet and provisions for adjusted gross revenue dues (AGR) eroded the company's net worth further. While the company's shares tanked 7.3% during opening on Friday, it stabilised by closing time.

The operator's losses weighed in at ₹25460 crore due to exceptional costs in Q1 including ₹19,440 crore relating to total estimated AGR dues, ₹123 crore as one-time spectrum charge and ₹3.70 crore for integration and merger costs amounting to a total provision of ₹19923 crore.

“During the quarter ended June 30, 2020 based on Hon’ble Supreme Court judgment of July 20, 2020, Vodafone Idea has further provided ₹194,405 million and its entire networth is eroded as at June 30, 2020," said the note by auditors in Vodafone Idea’s regulatory filings on Thursday.

The massive losses and provisions in Q1 have brought the net worth to a negative and stands at (-) ₹195 billion, said a note by brokerage firm UBS on Friday, meaning the company’s liabilities now exceed its assets.

Auditors have also noted that owing to its financial performance and financial condition, the operator has breached its debt covenants as at March 31, 2020 for which it is in discussions with various lenders. This has impacted the Vodafone Idea’s ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle/ refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due, resulting in material uncertainty that casts significant doubt on the Company’s ability to make the payments mentioned therein and continue as a going concern.

“Our key concern is undercutting Vodafone Idea’s capex to conserve cash. While QoQ capex decline is understandable give the Covid-19 impact, the extent is surprising and we see structural risks," noted a report by BofA Global Research following the Q1 results.





Capex spend in Q1 of Rs. 6 billion was lower compared to Rs. 18.2 billion in Q4FY20, as the rollout in Q1 was impacted by Covid-19 with disruptions to equipment supply and logistics following the nationwide lockdown. Gross debt (excluding lease liabilities) as of June 30, 2020 was Rs. 1,189.4 billion, including deferred spectrum payment obligations due to the Government of Rs. 922.7 billion.

On reported basis, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter declined to Rs. 4098 crore, a QoQ decline of 6.4% and 10% higher than the year ago quarter.





Despite a sharp revenue decline, EBITDA impact was largely offset by reduction in subscriber acquisition costs due to lower gross additions during the quarter, marketing costs and other expenses as well as other cost optimisation initiatives.

