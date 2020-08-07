AGR provision impact erodes Voda Idea net worth

Auditors have also noted that owing to its financial performance and financial condition, the operator has breached its debt covenants as at March 31, 2020 for which it is in discussions with various lenders. This has impacted the Vodafone Idea’s ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle/ refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due, resulting in material uncertainty that casts significant doubt on the Company’s ability to make the payments mentioned therein and continue as a going concern.