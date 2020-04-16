Agra Covid-19 positive cases tally goes up to 167, five deaths

Agra: With 19 positive test reports early on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Taj city stands at an alarming 167. Five patients have so far succumbed to coronavirus .

Clearly there is a panic in the city, as new cases continue to be added each day. The rural hinterland of Agra, particularly Fatehpur Sikri area is also getting exposed to the virus. One person in this town has infected 23 people, his family members and neighbours.

The private hospitals, and a blood bank too, have been found contributing to the spread of corona. Paras hospital alone infected 24 persons.

From the figures, it seems the district administration has not been successful in breaking the chain, as the city is being projected as an epicentre. The Agra model itself looks a suspect now and is being questioned by many.

Of the 167, the number of Tablighis stands at 70.

So far the health department has taken around 3000 samples.

The number of declared hotspots where strict lockdown is being observed stands at 49. Agra has 42 quarantine centres, seven isolation centres.

In neighbouring Mathura, the number of Covid-19 positive is five, in Mainpuri three and Firozabad the number is now at 24.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

