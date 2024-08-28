Agra, Gaya, and 10 others to be developed as industrial smart cities, cabinet approves ₹28,602 crore. Full list here

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved 12 industrial smart cities across India under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NIDCP) on Wednesday, August 28. The government is going to invest ₹28,602 crore for this project, reported the news agency ANI.

“Cabinet today approved 12 Industrial Smart Cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. The government will invest ₹28,602 crore for this project,” said Vaishnaw.

The new projects will come under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NIDCP), covering 10 states of the country, which strategically covers 6 major corridors, said the report.

The industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerela, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan, as per the report.

The investment potential from these areas is estimated to be at ₹1.5 lakh crore with 10 lakh direct and 30 lakh indirect employment potential, said the report.

“India to soon have a grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities on the backbone of Golden Quadrilateral as Cabinet approves 12 World-class greenfield Industrial Smart Cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme,” said Director General of the Press Information Bureau after the meeting on the social media platform X.

The approval from the Cabinet for the 12 industrial smart cities is a milestone in India's journey towards becoming the global manufacturing powerhouse, with the country's strategic focus on integrated development, sustainable infrastructure and seamless connectivity, as per the report.