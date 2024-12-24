Agra: A shocking incident took place in the Idgah area's Katghar Colony in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where an elderly woman was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The CCTV footage shows a group of around seven to eight stray dogs dragging the lady across the street.

Although the lady tried to defend herself, and could be seen trying her best to shoo the dogs away, the stray dogs kept barking at her till she fell down on the street. The footage, which has now been doing the rounds on social media, shows the lady screaming desperately for help.

As per reports, the incident occurred on Thursday (December 12) at around 9 am in the morning, when the lady was on her way to the Gurudwara.

Stray dog attack in Kerala Stray dog attacks continue to be rampant across India. On Christmas Eve, Tuesday, an elderly woman died after being attacked by a stray dog in Kerala's coastal district of Alappuzha, reported PTI. The attack occurred near the lady's son's residence in the Valiazheekal area under the Thrikkunnapuzha police station at around 4 p.m.

Also Read | Pitbull dogs attack delivery man in Chhattisgarh, horrifying video goes viral

The victim, identified as 81-year-old Karthyayani, was from Thakazhi near Ambalappuzha. She suffered severe wounds to her face and other parts of her body in the attack.

Karthyayani, who had travelled from Thakazhi to visit her son and his family, was alone at the house when the incident took place. Her son and daughter-in-law found her lying in a room when they returned home. She was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vandanam, but could not be saved. As per a PTI report, police stated that her body has been moved to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Also Read | UP men recall horror of being dragged by truck on Agra highway | Video