Agra horror! Woman on 2-wheeler harassed by 6 bike-borne men in city of Taj Mahal | Watch

  • In Agra, six men on motorcycles harassed a woman on a scooter. The incident went viral on social media, prompting immediate police action and arrests. The video shows the men surrounding and threatening her before she found a traffic policeman for help.

Livemint
Updated19 Aug 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Agra horror: Woman on 2-wheeler harassed by 6 bike-borne men in city of Taj Mahal (Screen grab from video)
Agra horror: Woman on 2-wheeler harassed by 6 bike-borne men in city of Taj Mahal (Screen grab from video)

Agra News: A woman was harassed by 6 bike borne men in the city that house Taj Mahal. A video of the same went viral on social media following which Uttar Pradesh police took immediate cation and arrested the miscreants.

The video shows three men on one bike and two on another.

A video has emerged on social media showing six men on two motorcycles aggressively harassing a woman on a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Agra at night. The footage reveals four men on one bike and two on another, surrounding the woman and making threatening moves, including attempts to touch and kick her.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI receives nod for polygraph test | 10 updates

The men followed her for several kilometers before she managed to find a traffic policeman in Agra, who intervened and stopped the motorcycles.

SEE THE VIDEO

The video has sparked outrage, particularly in light of recent incidents like the RG Kar case, with many criticizing the lack of bystander intervention and calling for severe penalties for the perpetrators. Social media users have tagged Uttar Pradesh Police, the state government, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding a thorough investigation and immediate action.

The Kolkata doctor rape case has pulled focus on harassment that women in India face everyday. On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three people in the alleged rape case of a Dalit nurse by a doctor of a private hospital in Moradabad district.

Also Read | SP leaders offered money to settle case, says minor Ayodhya rape victim’s family

A Samajwadi Party ‘leader’ Moid Khan was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Media reports indicate that the 12-year-old was gang-raped by three men — including the SP-affiliated Moid Khan. Police sources told PTI that the bakery owner and his employee Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and recorded the act. The incident came to light when a recent medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.

Last week, a former Samajwadi party leader was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for attempting to rape a minor. A 15-year-old girl was invited to the politician’s home under the promise of a job opportunity.

Also Read | Dehradun news: 5 gang-rape teen in Uttarakhand Roadways bus, arrested

In Bengaluru, a 34-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a cab driver two days ago while she was waiting for a neigbhour to join her for a morning walk, on 5 August.

In Thane, a 44-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court for raping his teen stepdaughter. Thane Additional Sessions Judge GG Bhansali also fined him 15,000, which the court said must be paid to the victim. The accused, a Mira Road-based painter, raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter in December 2014, said additional public prosecutor RW Pande.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 07:45 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAgra horror! Woman on 2-wheeler harassed by 6 bike-borne men in city of Taj Mahal | Watch

