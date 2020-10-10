Days after Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi grabbed headlines after a clip featuring them went viral, another video of an old man running a kaanji bada stall in Agra who lost all his earnings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has surfaced online.

The original video shared by Dhanishtha, a food blogger on Instagram shows an old man, 90, who has been selling kanji bada in Agra for almost 40 years. The now viral video gives the location and all details of what the elderly man sells.

Since Covid-19 and lockdown, which has dealt a heavy blow to his daily income, the kanji bada uncle's manages to earn only ₹250 - ₹300 in a day and it has become difficult for him to make ends meet.

‘My kanji bada wale uncle’

Sharing the video, food blogger Dhanishtha wrote, “My kanji bada wale uncle. He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only 250-300 in a day (sic)."

Dhanishtha also shared his exact location and asked her followers to help him: “His stall is in professors colony, Kamla Nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here everyday, from 5:30pm (sic)."

The video has garnered 203,434 views at the time of filing the report and has received dozens of comments.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has also shared this video and requested the people of Agra to come out in large numbers to help the nonagenarian street vendor in these hard times. "Kamla Nagar. #Agra, near Desire Bakery. Shaam 5:30 pm onwards. Ek aur Baba ka Dhaba. Come on Agra.. Show (sic)," Swara tweeted.

How netizens reacted this time

After #Delhi it's now time for #Agra to show some love. City which has the Biggest Symbol of Love❤️🙏 #TajMahal . https://t.co/XuRfg8KPmu — Aajiz Gayoor (@AajizGayoor) October 9, 2020

Agra go do your thing and show love ❤️ https://t.co/01WkhJSgNW — Jeeveshu (@Jeeveshu) October 9, 2020

Agra, show your love please. Spread the word and let see the ear to ear smile on this Baba's face. https://t.co/2wUWnrFiwm — आहत इंदोरी (@AAHAT_INDORI) October 9, 2020

In the era of social media, we all have seen its power when netizens united and helped an elderly couple to run the roadside stall Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. After the national capital, it's time for Agra to show some love.

