Agra man’s suicide attempt by drinking mosquito repellent goes viral on Instagram. Here’s what happens next

A man in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, attempted to die by suicide on Friday night by ingesting mosquito repellent following emotional distress caused by a breakup with his girlfriend. The incident unfolded after the man shared a disturbing Instagram video of himself consuming the repellent.

Disturbing Instagram Post Alerts Police Around 3:30 am on Saturday, the Police Commissioner’s media cell alerted the Trans Yamuna Police Station to an Instagram video showing the man drinking mosquito repellent in an apparent suicide attempt. The footage captured him swallowing three gulps of the toxic substance, visibly wincing in pain as he clutched his stomach.

The post, which was rapidly shared across social media, prompted immediate police intervention. Officers Durgashankar and Manoj Kumar responded promptly, arriving at the man’s rented accommodation in Sati Nagar Naraich, located in the Trans Yamuna Colony.

Police Break Down Door to Rescue Distressed Man Upon arriving at the scene, police officers initially received no response when they knocked on the door. Concerned for the man’s safety, the officers were forced to break the door open. Inside, they found the man in distress, suffering from the effects of the toxic substance.

The police acted swiftly, immediately transporting the young man to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The man's condition has stabilised following intervention, and he is now recovering, acxcording to media reports.

Emotional Struggles Lead to Desperation The man, who is from outside Agra, has been living in the city for some time while preparing for competitive exams. According to several reports the recent breakup with his girlfriend left him emotionally distraught, leading to several days of depression.

His feelings of despair culminated in the suicide attempt on Friday night, with mosquito repellent being used as the poison.

Police reports confirm that the man’s actions were not impulsive; he had been struggling with the emotional fallout from the breakup, which weighed heavily on his mental health.

