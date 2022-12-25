Agra man tests positive for COVID on returning from China

Agra man tests positive for COVID on returning from China2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 08:03 PM IST
The man returned to Agra on December 23; following which, he had undergone a COVID test, which showed him to be COVID positive
An Agra man, who recently returned from China, has tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said on Sunday. Currently, he is in isolation. The test sample has been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.