Agra metro: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of 1st phase tomorrow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of the first phase of the Agra Metro Rail Project (AMRP) via videoconferencing at 11:30 am tomorrow, according to an official statement. The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km . The Sikandra – Taj East Gate corridor will have six stations -- Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road (all three elevated stations) and the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid being underground stations.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

The project will benefit Agra's population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year. It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, the statement said.

The estimated cost of the construction of the project is ₹8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, it said.

Earlier, on 8 March, 2019, PM Modi inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23 km long North-South corridor from ‘CCS Airport to Munshipulia’.