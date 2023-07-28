Agra Metro Project: UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Jama Masjid metro station

Agra Metro Project: UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Jama Masjid metro station1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the high-speed train trial of Agra Metro and announced that the metro service will begin by February 2024. The metro will have two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the high-speed train trial of Agra Metro on Wednesday and announced that the metro service will begin by February 2024, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
