Agra Metro Project: UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Jama Masjid metro station

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the high-speed train trial of Agra Metro on Wednesday and announced that the metro service will begin by February 2024, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Some media reports stated that the Jama Masjid metro station was renamed as Mankameshwar Mandir Station. The chief minister also conducted a review meeting with the district officials at the circuit house premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “I feel very proud to share that now the high-speed trials of Agra Metro have begun. The team has done a commendable job. Metro services will be operational for the people of Agra by February 2024."

MD Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Sushil Kumar said that UPMRC has always executed metro projects timely and ahead of schedule.

“This time as well we will achieve the same milestone, by delivering a world-class metro to the people of Agra ahead of the set timeline. The low-speed trials of the metro were already being carried out in the Agra Metro Depot," Kumar said.

"Now, the high-speed trials will commence on the 3-km-long elevated viaduct comprising three elevated stations, which is a part of the 6-km-long priority stretch (on the first corridor) that runs from Taj East Gate Metro Station to Jama Masjid Metro Station," he added.

There are two corridors for the Agra Metro Rail Project running a length of 29.4 km. The first corridor runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandra and it is 13.7 km long and has six elevated and seven underground stations. The second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar and is 15.7 km long. The entire corridor is elevated and includes 14 metro stations.

In Uttar Pradesh, metro services are operational in five cities -- Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.

Now, Agra will be the sixth metro city in the future which will give plenty of employment opportunities, enhance tourism and boost its image on the world map, UP CM added.