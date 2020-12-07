Subscribe
Agra Metro Project will strengthen mission related to establishment of smart facilities: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Agra Metro Project will strengthen mission related to establishment of smart facilities: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi inaugurated the construction of Phase-1 of the Agra Metro project
  • Agra Metro Project willwill be completed in five years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the construction of Phase-1 of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the virtual inauguration programme. "This metro project, worth over 8000 crores, will strengthen the mission related to the establishment of smart facilities in Agra," said PM Narendra Modi.

"A big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on arrangement of funds. Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My govt focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them," PM Modi added.

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal and Agra Fort with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit Agra's population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year.

It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, an official statement said.

The estimated cost of the construction of the project is 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, it said

