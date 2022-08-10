Alstom unveiled the first look of the metro designed for the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. CM Adityanath while inaugurating the prototype congratulated Alstom and stated, "Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us. Earlier India used to stay dependent on western companies for transportation projects, it is now advancing in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India."

Features of Agra Metro

The aerodynamic modular design of the new MOVIA metros will offer a host of safety, security, and environmental benefits along with a great passenger experience. The Movia metro family offers latest technology combined with proven and reliable components. Built with light but strong stainless steel car bodies, the CO2 sensor-based air-conditioned cars are developed with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly design to eliminate hazardous substances providing a safer environment for passengers.

These trains are equipped with modern passenger information systems, automated sliding doors, comfortable seating & standing spaces, dedicated areas for entry of specially-abled, who use wheelchairs, to provide an accessible and welcoming environment for passengers. Powered with modern energy-efficient propulsion systems with regenerative braking, this is a sustainable alternative to other modes of transport, thus reducing energy consumption.

The trains will be equipped with FLEXX metro bogies and MITRAC propulsion system to increase energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and ensure the new trains meet the highest environmental standards. Each train will accommodate approximately 960 passengers in the three-car configuration.

Alstom will also be equipping the Agra metro lines with an advanced signalling solution CITYFLO 650.

The trains have been designed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Hyderabad with signalling solution developed at Gurgaon and will be manufactured at their manufacturing facility in Savli (Gujarat), under the under ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway stations and bus stands.