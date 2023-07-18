Agra police arrest 5 people after viral video shows a man being beaten up at a sweet shop

Agra police arrest 5 people after viral video shows a man being beaten up at a sweet shop1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:18 PM IST
The Agra police on Monday arrested five people after a video went viral over social media in which a few men were seen beating a person at a sweet shop, according to a report by Indian Express.
The police said the victim has not yet been identified. It is verifying if the person was a tourist or a local resident.
“We found that the victim came to the area in a Delhi registration car and was probably a tourist. We registered a case in Tajganj police station under relevant sections and formed three teams to nab the assailants," said Agra’s DCP (City) Suraj Rai.
“There was an argument with the driver of the car over some issue, which escalated into a fight. So far we have only this much information," he added.
The accused have been identified as Deepak, Saurabh, Brijesh, Sunil and Karan- all aged between 19 and 22 years. They are all residents of Kargana village, the police said.
The incident took place on Sunday evening at a petha shop on Fatehabad Road.
According to an official, during interrogation the accused said that the driver of the car had run over a person’s leg, which led to a dispute.
“One of the accused suffered an injury on his leg. So far we do not know if the man is from Delhi or if he is a tourist. A few eyewitnesses said that the car had a Delhi number plate. We are verifying the CCTV footage and are trying to identify the victim," said an officer.
