Agra shocker: Woman collaborated with lover to murder husband; tattoo, QR code expose plot

In a gruesome incident in the Saiyan area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly collaborated with her lover to murder her husband, according to NDTV.

The crime surfaced on the night of 1 April, when a male body was discovered partially burnt. While the face was destroyed beyond recognition, a forearm tattoo reading "Lokendra" allowed for identification.

On 2April, Lokendra's brother lodged a missing persons report, noting the victim was last seen with Mahesh Prajapati.

Also Read | Autopsy exposes staged hit-and-run in Rajasthan murder case

Under the direction of DCP Aditya Kumar, five police teams utilized technical evidence and CCTV footage to investigate. Key clues included liquor bottles and scraps of paper found at the scene; the paper was traced to a local fruit vendor, while QR codes on the bottles helped track the suspects’ movements.

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Police detained Lokendra’s wife, Mahesh Prajapati, and his friend Dharamveer. During questioning, Mahesh confessed to a long-term affair with the wife. After Lokendra discovered the relationship, the pair plotted his death.

On 1 April, the wife alerted Mahesh when Lokendra left home. Mahesh then intercepted Lokendra, inviting him to drink alongside Dharamveer.

Once Lokendra became incapacitated, the men choked him unconscious. They then doused him in petrol, covered him with wheat bales, and set him on fire.

The three accused have been arrested and presented in court.

Wife kills husband in Jharkhand Last month, in a chilling case from Katri village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly poisoning and then strangling her husband. The victim, 24-year-old Pankaj Kumar Yadav, died under suspicious circumstances within the jurisdiction of the Navajaypur Police Station. Sadar SDPO Rajesh Yadav confirmed that the accused has since confessed to the homicide.

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The investigation began on Monday after the victim’s father, Satyendra Yadav, filed a formal complaint. A special investigation team dispatched to the scene discovered Pankaj’s body inside a room where his wife was present. Detectives grew suspicious after finding a cloth near the body stained with vomit and blood-like marks. Forensic recovery included this cloth and the woman's mobile phone.

During interrogation, the woman reportedly admitted she disliked her husband and had spiked his food with tablets. When the poison caused him to vomit and his condition worsened, she allegedly used the cloth to strangle him.

The couple, who married in 2024 and shared a one-year-old son, reportedly had a history of domestic disputes. Police noted that the woman spent significant time at her maternal home and was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with another man. The accused remains in custody as the legal process continues.

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