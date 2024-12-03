Taj Mahal in Agra received bomb threat on Tuesday that later turned out to be a hoax. Police said that the the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism received an email threatening to blow up the historical monument.

"An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal," ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad said.

“The email was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle for action. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is being done…”

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into service but nothing suspicious was found, he told PTI.