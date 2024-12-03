Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Agra: Taj Mahal gets bomb threat! Police says, ‘received email that threatened to blow up…’

Agra: Taj Mahal gets bomb threat! Police says, ‘received email that threatened to blow up…’

Livemint

The Taj Mahal in Agra received a bomb threat via email today, prompting the tourism department to register a case at Tajganj police station, according to ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed.

Agra: Taj Mahal gets bomb threat

Taj Mahal in Agra received bomb threat on Tuesday that later turned out to be a hoax. Police said that the the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism received an email threatening to blow up the historical monument.

"An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal," ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad said.

“The email was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle for action. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is being done…"

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into service but nothing suspicious was found, he told PTI.

(This is a breaking news. To be updated further)

