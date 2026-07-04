Agra woman arrested after husband’s body found buried beneath bathroom floor

Agra Police have detained one 40-year-old woman in connection with the murder of her husband, whose body was discovered buried beneath the tiles of a washroom at their home.

The news comes as the nation is still gripped with the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal by Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.

The body of 45-year-old Surendra Sharma was discovered by the police after they dug up the floor of the bathroom at the house where he lived with his wife at Renuka Dham Colony, which falls under the limits of the Skinadra police station.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to Ruby Sharma's arrest in Agra? ⌵ Ruby Sharma was arrested after her husband's body was found buried beneath the bathroom floor of their home, following a police investigation triggered by his reported disappearance. 2 How did the police discover Surendra Sharma's body? ⌵ Surendra Sharma's body was uncovered by police after they excavated the floor of the bathroom at their home, acting on complaints regarding his disappearance. 3 What was the motivation behind Surendra Sharma's alleged murder? ⌵ The exact motive behind Surendra Sharma's alleged murder is still under investigation, but there have been reports of frequent domestic arguments and conflicts, possibly linked to his drinking habits. 4 What evidence was collected from Ruby Sharma's home? ⌵ Forensic teams collected various pieces of evidence from Ruby Sharma's house, which are now part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Surendra Sharma. 5 Why is the investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder significant? ⌵ The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder is significant due to the alleged premeditation involved, including rehearsals of the crime and the use of coded language in communications between the accused.

Police have alleged that Ruby Sharma, the wife of the deceased, was the one who murderd him and then proceeded to hide the body beneath the bathrooms floors before covering the same with concrete.

Also Read | Chetan Chaudhary to be taken to Lohagarh Fort for crime scene reconstruction

The case reached the police when a complaint was lodged regarding the disappearance of Surendra, after which officials started questioning his wife. The alleged murder was discovered after her interrogation.

Ruby was later arrested and is being interrogated in order to ascertain the motive behind the murder, PTI reported the police as saying.

A neighbour told the police that the couple would often argue and that Sharma, a Bharatpur native, had been living in the area for around nine years.

He also said that neighbours would keep asking Ruby about her husband's whereabouts after he went missing, but she kept evading questions.

Anil Sharma, the brother of Surendra, said that his frequent drinking led to quarrels with Ruby, and that she was the one who informed the family after his brother went missing, India Today reported. Ruby was also the one who filed the missing complaint in the first place.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, the publication reported, adding that evidence has been collected from the house by a forensics team.

Ketan Agarwal murder case update In the meanwhile, a Pune court on Friday remanded both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhury in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal.

The court declined the request of the police for an extension of the custodial remand of the duo. A number of witnesses who were present at the scene on the day of the alleged murder have now come forward to provide information, a senior police official has revealed, as per PTI.

Also Read | Prosecutors seek extended custody of Siya, Chetan

The prosecution informed the court that police had conducted a panchnama (crime spot survey) at the spot where Goyal allegedly disposed of Agarwal's passport while travelling towards Mumbai.

"Investigators also carried out a panchnama at the place where Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly rehearsed how to kill Agarwal," said assistant public prosecutor Rajashree Virkud.

"Data from the phones seized earlier has already been retrieved, and investigators have received the forensic report. The recovered chats contain coded language, including nicknames and emojis, whose meaning can be explained only by the accused," she said.