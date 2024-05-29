Before the incident, the 38-year-old woman had a heated argument with her live-in partner over his drinking habits.

In a shocking incident reported on Tuesday from Agra, a woman was killed after she jumped on the railway track and was hit by a train.

The 38-year-old woman, identified as Rani, jumped onto the railway track to scare her live-in partner.

The incident occurred around 11:08 pm on Monday at the Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra.

Before the incident, Rani had a heated argument with her live-in partner, Kishore.

Both partners argued over Kishore's drinking habits, and as the verbal fight escalated, Rani threatened to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train.

During the argument, Rani led Kishore to Raja Ki Mandi railway station, where they both sat on chairs at platform No 2.

Later, in a dramatic turn of events, the woman jumped on the railway tracks and threatened to commit suicide.

She did not see the Kerala Express train coming on the tracks in time and, while trying to climb back onto the platform, got stuck between the train and the platform.

Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel immediately swung into action, pulled Rani out from under the train, and rushed her to SN Medical College, where she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

Her body had been sent for a post-mortem.

Rani was in a relationship with Kishore for more than a year.

According to an India Today report, Inspector Samar Bahadur, in charge of the GRP Cantonment, said that Kishore told them that Rani had a troubled past, including the death of her ex-husband due to his excessive drinking habits.

"As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged, but further action will be taken once a complaint is received," Inspector Bahadur said, as per the report.

Rani had three sons from her previous marriage.

Two of her children lived with her, while the eldest son lived separately.

