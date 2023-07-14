'Agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France', says PM Modi

France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 July while addressing the gathering at Élysée Palace in Paris. He also added that India has agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France.

"We have agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France," PM Modi said at the Élysée Palace.

Stating that defense ties have always been the basic foundation of relations between France and India, PM Modi said, "Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries.."

He also welcomed the long-term agreement between Indian Oil and France's Total Company to export Liquefied natural gas (LNG) saying it would help in achieving India's target of clean energy transition.

ALSO READ: PM Modi in France LIVE Updates

On the India-France relationship, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years based on the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner."

Earlier on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron conferred PM Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France.

As India launched Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, PM Modi said India and France have had old and deep cooperation in the arena of space.

He said, "Today, on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3, the entire India is excited. This is a major achievement of our scientists. In the arena of Space, India, and France have had old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our Space agencies...We can enhance our cooperation in areas like Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness."

The Indian PM also mentioned that India would open a new Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. He welcomed the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France.

Apart from this, PM Modi also invited French universities to set up their campuses in India. On the sports sector, he said, "Indian athletes are excited to participate in next year's Paris Olympics."

French President Emmanuel Macron, while addressing the gathering before Pm Modi, said, "We can't forget the youth. By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India). For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy."

Among other things PM Modi also spoke on issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war, India's role during COVID, the war against terror, etc.

With agency inputs