'Agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France', says PM Modi

'Agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France', says PM Modi2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:29 PM IST
PM Modi welcomed the long-term agreement between Indian Oil and France's Total company to export LNG saying it would help in achieving India's target of clean energy transition.
France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 July while addressing the gathering at Élysée Palace in Paris. He also added that India has agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France.
