Agreements of finance for Jewar Airport to be closed by April next year

“We expect to start the construction in the second quarter of (calendar year) 2021," Bircher said. This is, however, subject to the state government handing over the land by then, he added. In November 2019, Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International AG (ZAI) had emerged as the highest bidder for the proposed airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on the outskirts of Delhi, sparking hope for the long-delayed project and the development of the surrounding area.