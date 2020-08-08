Agri-infra fund: PM Modi to launch financing facility of 1 lakh cr tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch financing facility of ₹1 lakh crore under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund tomorrow through video conferencing. Govt in July had approved the setting up of an agri-infra fund with a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore to extend subsidised credit for farm infrastructure projects. PM will also release 6th installment of ₹17,000 crores fund to 8.5 crores farmers under PM-KISAN scheme.