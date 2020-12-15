Agriculture minister Tomar to address 'kisan sammelan' amid farmers' protest

As the protest being observed by various farmer unions reached its 20th day, nion Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said he will address a 'kisan sammelan' in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The rally is part of the BJP's reach out to farmers amid continuing protest on Delhi border against the three new farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present in the programme.

The kisan sammelan will be held at Phoolbagh Maidan in Gwalior.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had addressed at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district on Monday.

After holding a meeting with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh, Tomar stated on Tuesday, that the leaders of the union welcomed the Centre's new farm laws and said that the laws will be beneficial for farmers.

However, they submitted a memorandum to the minister with suggestions regarding the Farm Acts and Minimum Support Price (MSP), an official statement said.

“I reiterate that we are open to discussion. These laws are completely in favour of farmers and there are already showing positive results on the ground. Few unions are protesting. We are trying to make them understand. We are willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions and is willing to find a solution with an open mind," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, farmers are continuing their protest with no breakthrough in sight in the talks between their representatives and the central government.

The farmers held a day-long fast on Monday as part of the protest, which has continued for almost three weeks at the Delhi border.

The farmers contend that the three new laws would leave them at the mercy of corporates by weakening the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi systems.

With inputs from agencies.

