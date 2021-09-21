Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, export agricultural and processed food products increased 21.8 per cent in the first five months of the current fiscal in comparison to the year-ago period, government data showed.

Quick Estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) showed that overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased from $6,485 million in April-August 2020 to $7,902 million in April-August 2021.

“The huge jump in exports of agricultural and processed food products during the first five months of current fiscal is in continuation of growth in exports witnessed in the financial year 2020-21. According to WTO’s trade map, with the total agri-exports of $37 billion in the year 2019, India is ranked at 9th position in the world ranking," said Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement on Tuesday.

The export of rice grew 13.7 per cent from $3,359 million in April-August 2020 to $3,820 million in April-August 2021. The exports of fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 6.1 per cent growth in dollar terms.

Shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 41.9 per cent. In April-August 2020-21, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of $1,013 million which rose to $1,075 million in April-August 2021-22.

India reported a significant 142.1 per cent jump in export of other cereals while the export of meat, dairy and poultry products witnessed an increase 31.1 per cent in the first five months of the current fiscal (2021-22).

The export of other cereals increased from $157 million in April-August 2020 to $379 million in April-August 2021 and the export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased from $1,185 million in April-August 2020 to $1,554 million in April-August 2021.

The cashew export witnessed a growth of 28.5 per cent in April-August 2021 as the export of cashew rose from $144 million in April-August 2020 to $185 million in April-August 2021.

