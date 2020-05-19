Agri reform creates a level playing field for the farmer

APMCs are agricultural marketing boards established by state governments in the 1960s under the APMC Act. Agricultural markets are developed in various places across a given state and regulated through these marketing boards. The aim of these boards is to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce and are safeguarded from exploitation by middlemen or large retailers. Produce is brought to the market and sold through auction. Traders are issued licences to operate within the market and private traders are not allowed to buy the produce directly from farmers.