‘Agri resilience to weather shocks better’4 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:32 AM IST
We know that after covid, non-agriculture growth is very high. Then obviously because of that higher growth, you will see higher impact on consumption in urban area than in the rural area.
New Delhi: The effect of weather shocks on Indian agriculture is becoming “less and less" because irrigation now covers more farmland, while livestock and fisheries occupy a bigger space in the rural economy, NITI Aayog member Prof Ramesh Chand said.
