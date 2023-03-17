‘Agri resilience to weather shocks better’

That possibility of El Nino is indicated by some agencies in Australia and the US. The thing is that we can’t avert El Nino. If it has to come, it has to come. But in India, in agriculture, there are two segments. One segment is very sensitive to fluctuations in monsoon. The other segment is not directly sensitive to occurrence of monsoon trends. The share of this (second) segment -- consisting of livestock and fishery, which is not sensitive to fluctuations in monsoon -- is getting bigger and bigger. Although not exactly half, I think it accounts for 45%. Secondly, this sector is having higher growth than the crop sector. Because of this change in composition or structure of agriculture output, you find that the effect of any weather shock is becoming less and less over time.