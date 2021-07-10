Agri sector growth, normal monsoon forecast to drive tractor sales: Report

NEW DELHI: Increase in the agriculture sector’s gross value added (GVA) and forecast of a normal monsoon will drive sales of tractors by 3-6% in the current fiscal year, according to credit ratings firm, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
The macroeconomic tailwinds mostly remain intact for the rural economy, including the normal monsoon forecast, expectation of a strong Kharif harvest, and improved rural income. Though the second covid wave had impacted sales in April-May 2021, with the average monthly sales dropping to 76% of the monthly sales achieved in 4QFY21, the industry witnessed a sharp rebound in sales volume in June 2021, as per data released by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Sales volume is likely to pick up from 2QFY22 as the localised lockdown/restrictions have been relaxed, said the ratings firm in a statement.
Ever since the unlocking of the economy took place from May last year, sales of tractors witnessed faster than expected rebound due to less impact of covid-19 in rural areas and government incentives helped protect farm income. A bumper summer crop also helped push sales of tractors.
“Ind- Ra expects the agriculture sector’s gross value added (GVA) to grow by 3% y-o-y in FY22 (FY21: 3%; FY20: 4.3%). As 65%-70% of the tractors sold are used in the agriculture sector, tractor sales usually move in tandem with the agricultural GVA. Ind-Ra expects stable growth in agricultural GVA in FY22 to support tractor demand," said the ratings firm.
It further added that The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a normal monsoon at 101% of its long period average (LPA) over 1 June to 30 September 2021, following the above-normal rainfall observed in FY20 and FY21. Furthermore, the monsoon is expected to be evenly spread as all regions, except northeast India where there could be normal-to-above average rainfall.
The ratings firm cautioned that tractor purchases may be deferred in favour of saving for and incurring higher medical expenses amid the anticipation of a third covid wave. In case, the country witnesses a third wave that is as severe as the second one resulting in localised or nationalised lockdowns, the growth on a corresponding basis could be flattish.