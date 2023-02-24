Agricultural education should become the epicentre of research, innovation and entrepreneurship for the progress of the country, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.
Addressing the 61st convocation ceremony of ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) in New Delhi, the Vice President said that agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy. “There is tremendous contribution of the ‘Annadata’ towards the overall progress of the nation. It is the commitment of the country’s farm sector which made it possible to ensure food security for over 800 million people, even when the world was in the midst of a pandemic."
Dhankhar added that India’s efforts towards marking the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets has significance for the agriculture sector across the world. “There is an increasing use of cutting-edge technology in agriculture, including drones, which is transforming this sector in tandem with changing times."
He said that the government took steps to uplift the farm sector. “Rs. 2.2 lakh crore has been transferred to over 11.4 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi initiative."
The Vice President added that the immense talent pool of ICAR-IARI is drawn from all sections which truly represent India. “It is drawn from the segment that has the most authentic enterprise, mission and passion to give everything for the country."
Dhankhar said that the young minds should take pride in India’s achievements and its credentials as the Mother of Democracy. “The Parliament is meant for dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation, and should not become a platform for disruption and disturbance. The privileges granted under Article 105 of the Constitution come with heavy responsibility, and are not unqualified."
Observing that no civil or criminal case can be filed against members for what they say inside the House, the Vice President stressed that every word spoken in Parliament should be after due thought and consideration. “Parliament cannot be allowed to become a platform with free fall of information," he added.
