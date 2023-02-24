Addressing the 61st convocation ceremony of ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) in New Delhi, the Vice President said that agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy. “There is tremendous contribution of the ‘Annadata’ towards the overall progress of the nation. It is the commitment of the country’s farm sector which made it possible to ensure food security for over 800 million people, even when the world was in the midst of a pandemic."