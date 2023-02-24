Agriculture budget rose 5 times in 9 years to over 1.25 lakh crore: PM Modi

He also stated that India’s goal should not be limited to rice or wheat when it comes to self-sufficiency or export. Highlighting the imports in the agricultural sector, the prime minister gave examples of expenditures of ₹17,000 crores in 2021-22 for the import of pulses, 25,000 crores for the import of Value Added Food Products, and ₹1.5 lakh crore spent on the import of edible oils in 2021-22.

