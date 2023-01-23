Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’s capital mobilisation tops 30,000 crore

New Delhi: Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) has mobilised more than ₹30,000 crore for projects in the agriculture infrastructure sector with a sanctioned amount of ₹15,000 crore within two-and-a-half years of implementation, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

With 3% interest subvention, credit guarantee support through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for loan of up to ₹2 crore and facility of convergence with other central and state government schemes, AIF has been providing all around financial support to farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups like farmer producer organizations (FPOs), self help groups (SHGs), joint liability groups (JLGs) etc. and many others to create post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming asset throughout the country.

According to the ministry, there are more than 20,000 beneficiaries of AIF, whose dream to diversify their profile and take a forward leap in agricultural development has come true through AIF support.

“These infrastructure projects are helping in reducing post-harvest losses, modernizing agriculture packages and practices and moreover helping farmers in better price realization of their produce," it added.

AIF was launched on 8 July 2020 for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under this scheme, ₹1 trillion is to be disbursed by financial year 2025-26 and the interest subvention and credit guarantee assistance will be given till 2032-33.

In order to create awareness about AIF among various stakeholders, the ministry of agriculture has been organising multiple conclaves and workshops, it said.