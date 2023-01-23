Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’s capital mobilisation tops 30,000 crore

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’s capital mobilisation tops ₹30,000 crore1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:05 PM IST
AIF was launched on 8 July 2020 for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under this scheme, ₹1 trillion is to be disbursed by financial year 2025-26 and the interest subvention and credit guarantee assistance will be given till 2032-33
New Delhi: Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) has mobilised more than ₹30,000 crore for projects in the agriculture infrastructure sector with a sanctioned amount of ₹15,000 crore within two-and-a-half years of implementation, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.
