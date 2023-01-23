Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’s capital mobilisation tops 30,000 crore

With 3% interest subvention, credit guarantee support through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for loan of up to ₹2 crore and facility of convergence with other central and state government schemes, AIF has been providing all around financial support to farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups like farmer producer organizations (FPOs), self help groups (SHGs), joint liability groups (JLGs) etc. and many others to create post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming asset throughout the country.