Govt launches ‘Sathi’ portal and app to combat fake seed market1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:26 PM IST
The portal, consisting of integrated seed chain verticals, will offer quality assurance, seed source identification, and direct subsidies to registered farmers’ bank accounts.
Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched the Sathi (Seed Traceability, Authentication and Holistic Inventory) portal and mobile app, a centralized online system designed to address seed production challenges, seed quality identification, and certification.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×