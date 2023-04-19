Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched the Sathi (Seed Traceability, Authentication and Holistic Inventory) portal and mobile app, a centralized online system designed to address seed production challenges, seed quality identification, and certification.

Developed by the NIC in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the portal aims to curb the sale of spurious seeds and ensure quality seeds reach farmers.

Tomar said “When its use starts right at the grassroots level, it will prove to be a revolutionary step in the field of agriculture."

He emphasized the importance of quality seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, and irrigation in agriculture, and the need for a system to protect farmers from inferior seeds. The portal, consisting of integrated seed chain verticals, will offer quality assurance, seed source identification, and direct subsidies to registered farmers’ bank accounts. The minister urged all states to join the seed traceability system and directed officials to expedite the rollout of the portal’s second phase.