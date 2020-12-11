Amid the ongoing farmers' protest on different borders of Delhi since 26 November against the three newly-enacted farm laws , Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Centre has sent their proposal to the farmers union.

However, they have discussed the proposal but have not responded to the same, Narendra Tomar said.

"Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal," the Agriculture Minister said.

'Govt will be able to find a solution'

Tomar is hopeful that the Central Government will be able to find the solution to the issues raised by the agitating farmers.

"I think we will find a solution. I am hopeful. I would like to urge the Farmer Unions that they should break the deadlock. The government has sent them a proposal. If there is an objection over the provisions of an Act, the discussion will be held over it," news agency ANI quoted the Union Minister as saying.

Tomar also urged the farmers to stop the protests and take the path of discussion. "In our proposal, we have made an effort to suggest a solution to their objections. They should leave agitation and take the path of discussion. The government is ready for talks," the minister added.

While reiterating the Modi government's stand on willingness to hold talks with the farmers, Tomar said, "Laws made by the government have been formed after a lot of deliberation -to bring a change in the lives of farmers, to remove the injustice that was being done to them for years. It was done to ensure that farmers could live better lives and indulge in beneficial agriculture."

Govt ready to make reforms in laws, says Tomar

"We agree that we are not the over-ruling power and Unions might also have something in their mind. So, the government is ready to make reforms in the laws after talks," the Minister added.

This remark comes a day after Tomar addressed a press conference on the farm laws, saying that the laws were passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha after thorough discussion from all political parties.

He added that the government kept waiting for suggestions from farmers' leaders to address their concerns, but they are stuck on the repeal of laws.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the NDA government wants the average farmers' income in India to drop down to the level of income being earned by farmers in Bihar.

Attacking the Centre over the issue of farm income in the country, Gandhi tweeted: "The farmers of the country want their income to be on par with farmers of Punjab. The Modi government wants the income of all the farmers of the country to be as much as the farmers of Bihar."

