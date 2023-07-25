Agriculture ministry in talks to take over tomato, onion, potato scheme

Agriculture ministry in talks to take over tomato, onion, potato scheme1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Horticulture growers forced to discard vegetables when prices crash may get some relief if the agriculture ministry steps in, similar to how to it procures crops to support farmers and arrest falling prices.
New Delhi: The Union agriculture ministry is in talks with the food processing industries ministry to take over a scheme aimed for the integrated development of the tomato, onion and potato (TOP) value chain, a government official aware of the matter said.
