Agriculture ministry in talks to take over tomato, onion, potato scheme

“Operation Greens did not really work out. The food processing industries ministry has not been able to operate the scheme effectively. Things are almost nil, especially for TOP crops. The food processing industries ministry is in discussion with the ministry of agriculture," a government official aware of the matter said. “The food processing industries ministry keeps saying that TOP scheme is not amended; and given that the agriculture ministry has the market intervention scheme (MIS), the food processing industries ministry is trying to give away the TOP scheme to the agriculture ministry to implement it more effectively."

