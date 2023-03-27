Agriculture sector employs highest female workers: labour ministry report

Agriculture sector employs highest female workers: labour ministry report2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:59 PM IST
The agriculture sector has the highest estimated percentage distribution of female workers followed by manufacturing. Nearly 63% workers are female in the agriculture sector at the pan-India level, while the estimated percentage distribution of female worker in the manufacturing sector is 11.2%, according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Report 2021-22.
