Agriculture sector employs highest female workers: labour ministry report

The agriculture sector has the highest estimated percentage distribution of female workers followed by manufacturing. Nearly 63% workers are female in the agriculture sector at the pan-India level, while the estimated percentage distribution of female worker in the manufacturing sector is 11.2%, according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Report 2021-22.

To improve women’s participation in the labour force and quality of their employment, the government has incorporated several protective provisions in the labour laws for equal opportunity and congenial work environment for women workers.

These include enhancement in paid maternity leave to 26 weeks from 12 weeks, provision for mandatory crèche facility in the establishments having 50 or more employees, permitting women workers in the night shifts with adequate safety measures, etc.

Employment of women in the aboveground mines, including opencast workings has been allowed between 7 pm and 6 am, and in below ground working between 6 am and 7 pm in technical, supervisory and managerial work where continuous presence may not be required, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said in a written reply at the Lok Sabha today.

Emphasising on wage equality, the minister said that there shall be no gender discrimination in an establishment or any unit among employees in terms of paying wages by the same employer, in respect of the same work or work of similar nature done by any employee as per the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, which is now subsumed in the Code on Wages, 2019.

No employer shall make any discrimination on the ground of sex while recruiting any employee for the same work or work of similar nature in the conditions of employment, except where the employment of women in such work is prohibited or restricted under any law for the time being in force, the minister Rameswar further said.

To enhance the employability of female workers, the government is providing training to them through a network of women industrial training institutes, national vocational training institutes and regional vocational training institutes.

The PLFS report 2021-22 showed that the estimated female labour force participation rate (LFPR) in Haryana on usual status for age 15 years and above is 19.1%. District-wise estimates are not captured in PLFS reports.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey gives estimates of key employment and unemployment indicators like the labour force participation rates (LFPR), worker population ratio (WPR), unemployment rate (UR), etc.