Agri-entrepreneurship scheme faces lukewarm response despite rural growth
Summary
- In fiscal year 2024-25 (April-November), only 35 ventures were established, with the majority coming from Uttar Pradesh (23 ventures) and Tamil Nadu (8 ventures), while Madhya Pradesh had 4 ventures.
New Delhi: The agriculture ministry's scheme to promote entrepreneurship is receiving a lukewarm response, despite a better monsoon and improvements in the rural economy. Only a few individuals are venturing into becoming agro-entrepreneurs.
