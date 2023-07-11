New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department's Agromet division has advised farmers in several northern states to delay sowing key crops amid extremely heavy rainfall. Farmers in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, facing a deluge, have been advised to postpone sowing of maize, soybean, Kharif pulses, and vegetables.

The past day has seen Himachal Pradesh, the hardest hit, witness a staggering 446% above-normal rainfall, measuring 48.1 mm. Uttarakhand and Haryana followed, with 159% and 306% above-average precipitation respectively.

The unusual weather is credited to monsoonal winds and western disturbances, storm systems originating from the Mediterranean that impact India's northern climate. Despite being 10% below the norm at June's end, the monsoon rain is currently 2% above average.

July marks a pivotal month for Indian agriculture, as Kharif crops are cultivated nationwide. The IMD predicts July's rainfall, which makes up around 40% of the total monsoon precipitation, could match the long period average (LPA).

India's monsoon, spanning from June to September, delivers nearly 75% of the nation's annual rainfall, essential for agriculture, replenishing water reserves, and power generation. Around 45% of India's arable land depends on this rainfall. The agriculture sector accounts for nearly 18% of India's economy and employs a significant portion of its populace.

As of July 9, the area under Kharif crops was down 5% year-on-year due to reduced plantings of paddy, pulses, and oilseeds. Despite anticipated updates that might reduce this planting lag, farmers are bracing for the impact of erratic rains. Farmers in regions with excess rainfall may face increased costs for replanting as existing crops suffer.

The weather office foresees the monsoon trough persisting, predicting continued heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Northeast India, Sikkim, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. East Rajasthan is also expected to experience heavy rainfall in the next five days, with a decrease thereafter.

In response to these forecasts, Agromet advises farmers to delay rice transplantation, drain excess water from fields to prevent stagnation, and provide staking to vegetables.

Areas including West Madhya Pradesh and coastal regions of Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala are also expected to face heavy rainfall in the coming days, posing further challenges to farmers across India.