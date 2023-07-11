Agromet advises farmers to delay Kharif crop sowing amid heavy rains in north India1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Farmers in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, facing a deluge, have been advised to postpone sowing of maize, soybean, Kharif pulses, and vegetables.
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department's Agromet division has advised farmers in several northern states to delay sowing key crops amid extremely heavy rainfall. Farmers in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, facing a deluge, have been advised to postpone sowing of maize, soybean, Kharif pulses, and vegetables.
