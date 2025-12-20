AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel James gets bail, says ‘some good judges in India’

The Rouse Avenue court has ordered the release of Christian Michel James in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper deal, expressing satisfaction with the court's decision. He expressed contentment with the court's decisions and praised the Indian Constitution, ANI reported.

James has been granted bail in a case related to the ₹3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal, which was registered by the CBI in 2013. It is alleged that, in order to enable the supplier to secure the bid, the flying height of the helicopter was reduced. It is also alleged that ₹200 crore in kickbacks was paid in this deal.

“...There are some good judges in India...I am satisfied with the orders of the court. The Constitution of India is excellent,” Christian Michel James told the news portal.

Although he will remain in custody for the CBI case. A similar application is still pending, linked to the CBI case. James requested release, claiming he had served the maximum 7-year sentence in the money laundering case. The Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case, and the Delhi High Court granted bail in the money laundering case.

Previously, Special Judge (CBI) Sanjay Jindal, after hearing the initial submissions by the accused Christian Michel James's counsel, requested a response from the CBI. The CBI is scheduled to submit its reply by December 22.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph noted during the hearing that the investigation has been ongoing for the past 12 years without resolution. Christian Michel James has been in custody for seven years, and the investigation into his involvement is still pending. Premier agencies are currently conducting investigations into the case.

"What do you want? Under what conditions can he be released from Jail?" the news portal quoted the court.

James's counsel argued that the court has a duty to ensure no one remains in custody after serving their sentence. During the hearing, James expressed his willingness to participate in the trial if released.

He also mentioned that Christian Michel James was extradited to India in December 2018 and has already served the maximum sentence related to the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate D P Singh, the Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI, opposed the arguments and argued that the accused should not be released, citing concerns that he might escape if released from custody.

The Counsel assured that Christian Michel James will participate in the trial if released from custody.