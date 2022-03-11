This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Christian Michel James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and arrested by the two investigating agencies
The CBI has alleged an estimated loss of about ₹2,666 crore due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros
AgustaWestland chopper scam: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the bail applications of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has said, "the application is dismissed. Same order in the other application." Further, the CBI has argued that James was a flight risk, stating he “has no roots in society and cannot be granted bail in the case." The ₹3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.
Seeking his release in both the CBI and ED cases, James had said he was not required for the purpose of investigation and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the probe, as per PTI report.
The applications also said the accused had never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody. Both the CBI and the ED opposed the bail applications.
The CBI argued that James was a flight risk, has no roots in society and cannot be granted bail in the case. Dismissing the bail pleas in both the CBI and ED cases last year, a trial court had said that considering the overall facts and circumstances, the serious nature of accusations, the gravity of offence and the conduct of the accused, it did not consider it to be a fit case for grant of bail.
James was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and subsequently arrested by the two investigating agencies. The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about ₹2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros.
The ED, in its charge sheet filed against James in June 2016, had alleged that he had received 30 million euros (about ₹225 crore) from AgustaWestland. James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
