A&H centres hallmarked more than 17 crore gold jewellery in 1.5 years: Minister

Jyoti added that hallmarking was made mandatory from 23 June, 2021 only in 256 districts of the country which had at least one recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC). “Effective from 01 June 2022, the ambit of mandatory hallmarking was extended to 32 more districts, making the mandatory hallmarking regime applicable in 288 districts having at least one recognized AHC. The infrastructure is sufficient to cater to the demands of the districts wherein Hallmarking has become mandatory."

