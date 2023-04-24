Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Opposition unity gains momentum, Nitish Kumar may meet Mamata Banerjee today4 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 09:53 AM IST
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to meet Mamata Banerjee at her office in the state secretariat 'Nabanna' either on Monday or Tuesday
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata this week to take on the ruling BJP ahead of the 2023 Lok Sabha polls.
