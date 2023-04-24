Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata this week to take on the ruling BJP ahead of the 2023 Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar is expected to meet Banerjee at her office in the state secretariat 'Nabanna' either on Monday or Tuesday.

The two leaders are likely to hold a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month.

Banerjee is also leaving no stone unturned in closing in ranks with other parties ahead of the 2024 polls.

This will be Kumar's first stop after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

The meeting was seen as the major step to laying the groundwork for a grand Opposition alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi called the meeting with Kumar a "historic step" toward Opposition unity and an "ideological fight".

The former Congress party chief also [posted a picture with Kharge and JDU and RJD leaders, saying they are "standing together, will fight together for India".

"In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards Opposition unity. (We are) standing together will fight together - for India!" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Separately, Kumar called BJP leaders "brainless" after Bihar's saffron party chief Samrat Choudhary vowed to reduce Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party to dust in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

“They (BJP) are brainless (Buddhihin) people. Tell him (Samrat Choudhary) to do what he said. I have never used such words in my entire political career. No sensible politicians use such words. I have also worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have a lot of respect for him," Kumar said.

Nitish dumped the BJP and formed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government with RJD, Congress, and other parties in August 2022.

On his efforts to form an alliance of opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said, "My aim is to unite opposition parties against the BJP before the general elections".

Kumar has already clarified that he has no prime ministerial ambitions.

