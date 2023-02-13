Adani Enterprises is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings for the quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The flagship firm of the Adani Group has been in spotlight since the January 24 report by the US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg that accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens, which the group has repeatedly denied, and also calling off its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO).

